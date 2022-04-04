ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday, April 4

By Erin Moran
 2 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tonight: We’re just starting to see storms firing up out west. These will move east over the next few hours and could produce some hail and gusty winds, but as they continue moving east (closer to the metroplex) they will encounter a capped environment and weaken/diminish.

Tomorrow: First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow afternoon/evening. It will be a cloudy, warm and breezy start to the day but a cap is in place until the afternoon, so no severe weather is expected until late afternoon.

This will be a quick event, but all modes of severe weather look possible – large hail, damaging wind, and even a few tornadoes. There is now a level 3 enhanced risk for a good portion of North Texas, including all of the metroplex.

As we watch for storms to develop out west and move east, we want to see how quickly it takes the storms to congeal and become more linear. The clustered storms are concerning for some of the largest hail and most significant tornado threat; when the storms become linear, the damaging wind threat goes up, and the hail threat and “spin up” tornado threat is still there.

This will be our third Monday in a row where severe weather is impacting North Texas. After Monday, the rest of the week will be more calm. Tuesday is the warmest day before a stronger cold front knocks highs into the upper 60s and low 70s for the second half of the week.

