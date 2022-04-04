7 train service resumes after train hits debris in tunnel: MTA sources

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. For more than 40 years, New Yorkers have observed that the price of a slice of pizza tracks with the price of a subway ride, a correlation that has become colloquially known as the Pizza Principle. New Yorkers observe this with a range of casual amusement to fervent religiosity believing it to address some fundamental economic principle. So when Bloomberg reported that a slice of pizza is now well above the price of a subway ride—almost 50 cents more!—it was fairly big news.
