ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rachel Zegler's Grammys Date Night with BF Josh Andrés Rivera

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4wLm_0eyNEqWm00

On Sunday, “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler enjoyed a date night with her co-star and boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera!

The pair hit the red carpet for the second time as a couple at the 2022 Grammys. They made it red carpet official at the Academy Awards.

Their red-carpet debut came over a month after they confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day.

At the time, Rachel posted a black-and-white photo of herself with Josh. She wrote on Instagram, “committing valen-crimes."

Rachel also shared photos and video from their Valentine’s Day dinner date, on which they enjoyed some delicious-looking gnocchi. Along with a video of Josh feeding her gnocchi Bolognese, she wrote, “Happy love day from me and mine.”

Zegler opted for a Dior dress for her night with Josh at the Grammys.

She tweeted and then deleted, “a photographer just asked ben and i to kiss for a photo who’s gonna tell him.”

It was unclear if she was referencing Ben Platt.

Zegler traveled from London to make it to the star-studded show in Las Vegas, where she is performing the In Memoriam segment.

She is currently filming the live-action adaptation of “Snow White” in London.

During an interview with Laverne Cox for “Live with E!: Grammys,” she shared, “We're having so much fun on set, it's so magical. And every day I'm pinching myself that I'm a Disney princess."

Zegler has been traveling a lot these past two weeks since she was in Los Angeles last weekend for the 2022 Academy Awards.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Zegler, who showed off her new short ‘do. She told them that it was for her role in “Snow White” movie, emphasizing, “We cut it all off.”

Initially, Rachel didn’t get a ticket to the Oscars, despite starring in “West Side Story,” which is up for Best Picture, but was later invited to be a presenter.

Zegler said, “Everything went way out of my sphere. I didn't even know what to do with how far it traveled. I’m really grateful to my fans. It was very sweet. I wasn't feeling any type of way about it, truly, just stated a fact and then my team did everything imaginable to make it possible… and ‘Snow White’ included made it very possible for me to be here today.”

The actress added, “We've got Gal Gadot holding down the fort in London and shooting her stuff and I'll be back soon.”

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Rachel Zegler Said She Wasn't Initially Invited to the Oscars. Here's How Those Decisions Get Made

Over the weekend, social media users were shocked to learn that Rachel Zegler, the co-lead of West Side Story , wasn’t invited to the Oscars. While West Side Story was nominated seven times, including for Best Picture, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ (AMPAS) seemingly didn’t have room for her: “I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she wrote on Instagram .
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Billy Bush
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Ben Platt
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Date Night#The Academy Awards
extratv

Chris Rock’s Brother Tony Reacts to Will Smith’s Apology

Chris Rock hasn’t responded to Will Smith’s Oscars apology, but his brother just weighed in. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth Confirm Romance

Over the weekend, Justin Long, 43, and Kate Bosworth, 39, went public with their romance!. The pair were spotted holding hands leaving celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. After a two-hour dinner date, the two were seen leaving in a SUV limo. For their date, Kate opted for...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Baby #7

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are going to be parents again!. On Tuesday, Hilaria took to Instagram to break the news that they are expecting their seventh child. Along with posting a video of her family, she wrote, “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Questlove’s Grammy Joke About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

On Grammys Sunday, Questlove made a reference to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars altercation!. Questlove was on hand to present the award for Song of the Year at the Grammys. While onstage, he told the star-studded audience, “Alright, I am going to present this award and I trust...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

The Best-Dressed at Oscars 2022

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman are breaking down the fashion at the 2022 Academy Awards!. Reds and pinks were the big trends on the red carpet, with Ariana DeBose, Lily James, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Garner rocking the colors!. Other popular trends… metallics, with Zendaya,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
extratv

Demi Moore & Daniel Humm Spark Dating Rumors

Page Six reports Moore, 59, is dating famed chef and restaurateur Daniel Humm, 46, who owns the NoMad and Davies and Brook. A source shared, “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy