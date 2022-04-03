ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

President Obama returning to White House this week for Affordable Care Act event with President Biden

By Arlette Saenz
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Barack Obama will join President Joe Biden at an event on the Affordable Care Act at the White House this week, a source familiar with the plans says, marking the first time the former President will appear publicly at the White House since leaving...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 297

Linda Sawyer
3d ago

Obama is already running the country,into the ground just as he did before! Guess he's going to let Americans see it firsthand!!!

Reply(36)
161
Michael Feucht
3d ago

Obama only left during the Trump administration, he's been running this misadministration now, so he might as well be in the White house

Reply(21)
95
user from utopia
3d ago

The key word is publicly. BHO and his cabinet drafted the executive orders Joe signed on day one. All of the decisions since then are a continuation of the fundamental transformation of America BHO started in 2009.

Reply(9)
38
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
Salon

Miami Herald

GOBankingRates

How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
POLITICS
Fox News

Sean Hannity: America has figured out Biden is causing the oil and gas crisis

Fox News host Sean Hannity analyzes what's at the core of America's economic problems as Biden continues to blame others for his policy failures. SEAN HANNITY: Seven months away from the midterm elections the Biden White House is in one crisis after another. Today a key inflation gauge just set another 40 year high. This impacts every single American, every American household. A whopping 6.4% increase and according to Bloomberg the average American family now can expect to spend $5,200 more this year or $433 more each month on the exact same items they bought one year ago.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

