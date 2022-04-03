President Obama returning to White House this week for Affordable Care Act event with President Biden

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that too many people overlooked President Biden’s failings during his campaign. BRIT HUME: Look, people thought back during the campaign when he was running that after all, he was seasoned and he was a nice guy. And he was way better than Donald Trump because you never knew what Donald Trump was going to say or do. [Trump] was entirely volatile, unpredictable, and he was completely self-absorbed, all of which may have been true. But far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings. And now they are front and center because we're in a big crisis in the world. … You talk about domestic issues, there are all kinds of entities in this country, the private sector, the states and localities who can address domestic issues. Foreign policy and defense are uniquely the province of the federal government and the person who is the head of the federal government and has the greatest leeway in power in this area is, of course, the president. And so you pay a very serious price if you have weakness in that job. And we now unmistakably do.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO