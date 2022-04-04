Justin Bieber wears Crocs, oversized suit to the Grammys

Justin Bieber suited up for the Grammys.

The pop star turned heads on the red carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with an oversized suit, pink beanie hat and black platform Crocs shoes.

Bieber attended the award show with his wife, model Hailey Bieber.

The 28-year-old Bieber was nominated for eight awards at Sunday’s ceremony, including record and song of the year for “Peaches” and album of the year for “Justice.”

The Canadian-born star is set to perform at the show as well.