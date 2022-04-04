ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Foo Fighters makes history with three Grammy wins following drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The Foo Fighters rocked the 2022 Grammy Awards, making history at the event less than two weeks after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death.

The group won each of the three Grammys it was nominated for Sunday, setting a new record for a rock band with 15 Grammys overall.

Sunday’s trophies came for best rock album for “Medicine at Midnight”; best rock song for “Waiting On a War”; and best rock performance for “Making a Fire.”

Each of the wins were announced before Sunday’s main ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Hawkins died on March 25 at age 50.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the Foo Fighters said in a statement last month.

The band canceled its upcoming tour following Hawkins’ death.

