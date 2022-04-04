ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

REVIEW: Fraught with America’s strife, the new Broadway musical ‘Paradise Square’ gives its all

By Chris Jones, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Jaws clenched, limbs firing and hearts on the line: That’s what the admirable cast of the gutsy “Paradise Square” is delivering at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. They’re led by a blockbuster lead performance from Joaquina Kalukango, who makes her audience care about the struggling denizens of her character Nelly O’Brien’s titular saloon partly through the talents of the multi-tasking young composer Jason Howland, but mostly by her resolute force of will.

The visceral intensity of all the performances in this new musical — set in a bar in the Five Points neighborhood of Manhattan during the New York draft riots of 1863 — surely is indicative not just of the long, hard slog to beat back COVID-19 and wrestle an original musical to Broadway.

It also matches the themes of a show wrestling mightily with not just a notorious part of the history of New York City, but the ongoing racial acrimony still slapping at a fraught nation. Clearly, it’s part of a controversial veteran producer’s wish to finish a weighty musical triptych: Garth Drabinsky sees “Paradise Square” as a prequel to his “Showboat” and “Ragtime.”

But times have changed. The wheels of a dream are not so widely seen to be turning forward anymore. Musicals are newly fraught.

Clarified, intensified and inestimably improved since its less-cohesive Chicago tryout , “Paradise Square” focuses on how poor Irish immigrants shared a neighborhood with Black Americans, intermarrying, exchanging cultures and sharing music and dance. That halcyon moment, that potential vision of an ideal society, the musical suggests, is blown up when the Uptown bosses figure out that Black Americans and Irish represent a dangerous political coalition if allowed to remain aligned. A draft offers an opportunity to divide and conquer. The Irish start to see themselves as canon fodder in someone else’s war. A “little piece of Eden” is no more.

Long in gestation under Moises Kaufman’s modestly toned direction, “Paradise Square” cycled through several book writers: Larry Kirwan originated the project with the music of Stephen Foster, who actually lived in Five Points and whose songs pop up here. Craig Lucas followed and then Christina Anderson, whose name appears first on Broadway.

Howland stuck with the project, conducts from the pit and wrote four more fine numbers since the Chicago tryout. Lyrics are by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare. Choreography is by Bill T. Jones, although he has not been up front and center as the show neared Broadway.

All of the writerly comings and goings can be felt at times as Allen Moyer’s turntable set spins, although far less than in Chicago, thanks to the unifying efforts of Howland’s growing suite of music, which is rich, earnest and emotionally potent.

The Irish contingent is led by the powerhouse Chilina Kennedy, whose character Annie is married to a Black reverend, movingly played by Nathaniel Stampley. When I saw the show at its tryout, it felt like there were two leads. Not any more. This is now Nelly’s story, as it should be, and it is to Kennedy’s credit that she anchors so potently but never pulls more than her share of focus.

“Paradise Square” still struggles with something at its core for which it feels unfair to blame the writers, since it flows from an American schism — is the very idea of a harmonic 1860s co-existence between Blacks and the Irish a false equivalency? Surely, you would not now see a scene that happened in the original tour of “Riverdance,” where a couple of cheery Black hoofers started watching cheery Irish steppe dancers and — presto! ― turned it into tap. Melting pot theories of entertainment are toast, at least in progressive circles.

But a consequence is that the show cannot decide whether Nelly’s bar (Nelly is married to an Irish solider, played by Matt Bogart) is paradise or not. Is the villain Uptown or the notion of American exceptionalism as embodied in “Ragtime?” Thus a kind of dramaturgical whiplash haunts the material, especially when a young impoverished Irishman, Owen Duigan (the sweet-footed A.J. Shively) fights a tour-de-force dance contest with Washington Henry (Sidney DuPont), an escaped slave on the run and a man trying to reunite with his lover Angelina (Gabrielle McClinton). The audience does not know for whom to cheer or even if they should be clapping their hands at all.

The show genuinely wants to be entertaining, of course, and much of the time it succeeds. It movingly celebrates the power of love and of families we make for ourselves. But it does not want to offer the traditional cathartic comfort of musicals; rather, it seeks to reflect all the pain these struggling characters feel. And thus “Paradise Square” will survive on Broadway only if audiences are willing to see that these artists are doing their best not just to reckon with the past, but to make the radical (for a musical) point that the present is not so much better.

“Paradise Square” is on board with changes that many on Broadway are hoping will happen with major big-budget musicals in the post-George Floyd era; as a pioneer, COVID and all, it plows a difficult but courageous road.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
Showbiz411

Broadway Gives Grosses 1st Time in 2 Years: “Music Man,” “Michael Jackson” Booming, “Company” Needs Some, “Tina” Rolling on a River

Broadway is back, and so are the grosses. For the first time in 2 years we have the actual numbers for the prior, just like old times. No surprise: The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster is a blockbuster. The weekly take was over $3,45 million. That’s stunning, Of course, the ticket price is astronomical. But this was all expected.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Jaws’ Making-Of Musical ‘Bruce’ Hooks Its Steven Spielberg: Broadway’s Jarrod Spector

Click here to read the full article. The Seattle world premiere of the Jaws-inspired stage musical Bruce has reeled in its Steven Spielberg: The Tony-nominated actor Jarrod Spector will play the young filmmaker circa 1974 as he confronts various challenges while directing what would become the most ferocious of all summer blockbusters. Not least of those challenges: the “highly dysfunctional mechanical star named Bruce,” as the musical’s synopsis states, referring to the robot shark that made filming a nightmare. Based on The Jaws Log, a 1975 nonfiction behind-the-scenes account of the film’s production by Jaws co-screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, the musical, directed and...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Drabinsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Broadway Show#Musicals#Performing#Musical Theater#Irish#Black Americans
ARTnews

Rare Work by Paris Salon’s First Female History Painter Is Acquired by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. In 1791, Marie-Guillemine Benoist became the first woman to show a history painting at the prestigious Paris Salon with Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell, a masterwork of the genre that was squirreled away for centuries after its creation—until now. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has announced the acquisition of the Benoist work, making it just one of three paintings by the artist currently held in U.S. collections. It will be exhibited for the first time since the 1791 exhibition starting tomorrow. “Having remained with the descendants of its first owner for over 200 years,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
enr.com

TSX Broadway Joins Old To New in Times Square

The project team constructing TSX Broadway—a 550,000-sq-ft hotel, theater, dining and retail tower in Manhattan’s Times Square—has no shortage of choices in identifying the $2.6-billion megaproject’s biggest challenge. Lifting the 109-year-old, 1,657-seat Palace Theater from its ground floor base to a new perch 31 ft higher...
hypebeast.com

Gagosian Opens New Boutique in the Heart of London

Featuring an array of rare books, editions, apparel and more. Gagosian is currently playing host to a number of intriguing exhibitions across its New York outposts, including the paintings of Iranian artist Mehdi Ghadyanloo and Awol Erizku’s exploration of the sphinx. As a constant publisher of well-crafted art books,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Guitar World Magazine

Robson Renegade and Paradise 73 review

The Renegade feels exceptional. We’ve played single-cuts twice this price that simply don’t offer the depth, resonance and the dynamics that we hear here. The Paradise 73 isn’t far behind, if at all – a connoisseur’s thinline that almost reaches back into jazz-age archtop heritage that can move effortlessly from smooth to searing.
MUSIC
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy