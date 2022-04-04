Woman dead after hitting a median with her car, police say

A 25-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Summerlin area this weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, crews responded to the crash around 7:02 a.m. near West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive.

Police say a 2019 KIA Forte was speeding southbound on Sky Vista approaching Charleston when the driver failed to stop or slow the car down at a posted stop sign.

The KIA entered the intersection and hit a raised landscaped median, LVMPD says, causing it to go airborne into a desert area. It then hit a large rock.

The driver was the only person in the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities.

The woman's death marks the 39th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022.