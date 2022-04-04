ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Woman dead after hitting a median with her car, police say

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0eyNEXx500

A 25-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Summerlin area this weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, crews responded to the crash around 7:02 a.m. near West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive.

Police say a 2019 KIA Forte was speeding southbound on Sky Vista approaching Charleston when the driver failed to stop or slow the car down at a posted stop sign.

The KIA entered the intersection and hit a raised landscaped median, LVMPD says, causing it to go airborne into a desert area. It then hit a large rock.

The driver was the only person in the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities.

The woman's death marks the 39th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022.

Comments / 10

Shasta Brown
2d ago

I seen this today right off 215 🙏🏾 I didn't know what happened it happened so fast it's like the came tumbling off the overpass wow 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply(1)
3
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News

22K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
FOX8 News

Woman charged after hitting, killing two State Troopers, civilian in DUI accident, police say

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the suspect who allegedly killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian on I-95 in Philadelphia on Monday morning. State Police say Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was charged with the following: murder of the third degree, 18 Pa C.S. § 2502(c), three counts; homicide […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman says small dog left for dead at her home

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A Glassport woman is speaking out, trying to find whoever abandoned a small, injured dog outside of her home late Friday night. The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, said she heard a vehicle parked outside of her Euclid Street house around 11:30 p.m. She then heard soft cries, and a vehicle pull away.
GLASSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Kia Forte
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8 News Now

Police search for missing woman, 44, last seen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas. Belinda Link may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police say. Link has green eyes, blonde hair and is described as weighing 220 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC4

UPDATE: Wrong-way driver on I-15 leaves two dead

UPDATE: 3/12/22 12:02 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police received reports of a white hatchback entering I-15 northbound from the 600 S off-ramp travelling the wrong direction. As the hatchback was moving southbound in the northbound lanes, a head-on collision occurred with a blue FJ Cruiser near 900 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy