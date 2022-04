Grant Random is the polarizing but entertaining on-air personality SiriusXM listeners have followed for two decades. But the radio host is now leaving Octane and possibly stepping back from radio. While he did have his fair share of haters, his listeners were entertained by his in-your-face wit and humor. That’s why they have a lot of questions about Grant Random leaving Octane. They especially want to know where he is going next or if he has a new project in the works. Some even wonder if it’s an April Fool’s joke. The longtime radio host did hint at something new on the way.

