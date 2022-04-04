Athletics 8, Padres 2

Major League Baseball announced performance-enhancing drug-related suspensions for three free agents on Monday afternoon: right-hander Richard Rodríguez and infielders Danny Santana and José Rondón. As well, Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been disciplined for a similar offense. The three free agents were banned for 80 games after testing positive for the substance Boldenone, "an anabolic androgenic steroid and synthetic derivative of testosterone that was originally developed for veterinary use but has since become one of the more common performance-enhancing drugs that athletes test positive for in sport," according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO