MLB

Athletics 8, Padres 2

 2 days ago

E--Hosmer (1), Alfaro (1). LOB--San Diego 9, Oakland 11. 2B--Machado (1),...

The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
The Spun

A’s, Padres Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The San Diego Padres have acquired starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, as first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. According to Feinsand, Oakland will receive 19-year-old infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and 25-year-old pitcher Adrian Martinez for Manaea and minor league reliever Aaron Holiday. Manaea posted a 3.91...
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles' big draft trade puts Jalen Hurts on the clock

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' actions this offseason continue to suggest that while they like quarterback Jalen Hurts, they're not married to him as the long-term starter. Further evidence was submitted Monday when they agreed to trade two of their first-rounders in April's draft (Nos. 16 and 19) along with the 194th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks Nos. 18, 101 and 237 this year; a 2023 first-round pick; and a 2024 second-round pick.
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
MLB
ESPN

Dodgers' Julio Urias with big shoes to fill soon

LOS ANGELES -- — As Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias awaits to hear if he will be the team’s No. 2 starter this season, an even greater honor awaits down the road. Urias is in line to take over as the Dodgers’ top left-handed starter at some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Reds 15, Diamondbacks 4

E--Aquino (1), Cordoba (1). DP--Cincinnati 2, Arizona 2. LOB--Cincinnati 8, Arizona 9. 2B--Pham (1), Votto 2 (4), Drury (3), Moran (2), Santana (1), Barrosa (1), Alexander (1), Walker (3). HR--Aquino (2), Pham (1), Votto (2), Santana (1). SB--McCarthy (3). HBP--Drury by--Perez; Cordoba by--Bain; McCarthy by--Lodolo. WP--Duarte; Kennedy. Umpires--Home, Jim Reynolds;...
MLB
CBS Sports

Four MLB players, including Brewers catcher Pedro Severino, get 80-game PED suspensions before Opening Day

Major League Baseball announced performance-enhancing drug-related suspensions for three free agents on Monday afternoon: right-hander Richard Rodríguez and infielders Danny Santana and José Rondón. As well, Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been disciplined for a similar offense. The three free agents were banned for 80 games after testing positive for the substance Boldenone, "an anabolic androgenic steroid and synthetic derivative of testosterone that was originally developed for veterinary use but has since become one of the more common performance-enhancing drugs that athletes test positive for in sport," according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Chiefs latest free agency signing

The AFC West has loaded up this offseason. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all seem to have closed the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs. The division might have the best set of quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen within a single division. But a great quarterback is only as good as his defense, and particularly run defense. On Tuesday, the Chiefs looked to shore that up a bit.
NFL

