Pistons' Carsen Edwards: Big usage in debut

McConnell (wrist) played 15 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 131-122 loss to the 76ers, finishing with two points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds. Though the Pacers entered play Monday at 29 games under .500, McConnell avoided becoming the fifth player to be ruled out for the final three games of the season. Instead, he made his surprise return from a 55-game absence, garnering only a small role behind starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton. So long as Haliburton is able to play in the Pacers' final two games of the season, McConnell isn't expected to see his playing time ramp up dramatically from Tuesday.
