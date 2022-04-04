ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Carsen Edwards: Big usage in debut

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Edwards notched 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
FOX Sports

Dallas takes on Detroit, aims for 50th win this season

Dallas Mavericks (49-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will look for its 50th win this season when the Mavericks visit the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have gone 13-26 at home. Detroit ranks eighth in the league with 10.9...
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers' 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points — and made 20 trips to the free throw line — in Philadelphia's 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.
NBA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Reclaims backup PG duties

McConnell (wrist) played 15 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 131-122 loss to the 76ers, finishing with two points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds. Though the Pacers entered play Monday at 29 games under .500, McConnell avoided becoming the fifth player to be ruled out for the final three games of the season. Instead, he made his surprise return from a 55-game absence, garnering only a small role behind starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton. So long as Haliburton is able to play in the Pacers' final two games of the season, McConnell isn't expected to see his playing time ramp up dramatically from Tuesday.
NBA

