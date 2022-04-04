ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Light output in return

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Grimes (knee) finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KANSAS STATE
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg#Magic
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Not expected back Wednesday

Kuzma (knee) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Hawks, Neil Dalal of Hoop District reports. With just two games left in the regular season, it seems unlikely that Kuzma will step on the court again. Assuming that's the case, he'll finish the year with averages of 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.4 minutes -- all career highs.
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYT

Knicks rout Magic 118-88 with help from Barrett, Toppin

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and the New York Knicks routed the Orlando Magic 118-88. Toppin and Alec Burks scored 12 points each in a 37-point third quarter for the Knicks, who made 12 of their first 13 shots in the period. Burks finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley had his first triple double, contributing 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes off the bench. Moritz Wagner led Orlando with 18 points and nine rebounds in the Magic’s sixth straight loss.
NBA
Reuters

Pelicans down Kings, seal Western Conference play-in bid

CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points apiece Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in berth with a 123-109 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Hayes, with 12 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez, with 12 points and 12 rebounds, put up double-doubles for the Pelicans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Field Level Media

Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez center of galaxy with new deal

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez isn’t going anywhere for a while. Ramirez agreed to a five-year, $124 million contract extension, ESPN reported Wednesday, bringing his six-year guaranteed deal to a total of $150 million. That includes his 2023 option. Ramirez was reportedly on the trade block, but the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy