‘Overwhelmingly Heartbroken’: Glass Animals Miss Grammys Due to Positive Covid Test

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Tonight, we’ll be thinking about you, Glass Animals . Minutes before they were set to attend Sunday’s Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, the group announced that Dave Bayley — the group’s frontman — had tested positive for Covid and will be missing the awards show.

“I am so overwhelmingly heartbroken,” Bayley wrote on Instagram. “Not just within myself but for everyone who has worked so insanely hard with us over the past couple of chaotic years, and for every one of you who supported and believed in this project enough to get us here through thick and thin.”

Bayley wrote that he’s “showing no symptoms so far” but decided to not attend the show. And, since the group was around him over the past few days, the rest of the band — Drew MacFarlane, Joe Seaward, and Edmund Irwin-Singer — will ship the show due to the potential exposure.

“I wanted to do it for Joe who survived that horrible accident and was strong enough to recover,” he wrote. (Seaward was hit by a truck while riding a bike in 2018.) Bayley later added, “‘Heat Waves’ is a song about missing someone and loss in difficult times. That difficult time has bitten us tonight, and we will miss sharing the evening with you all. The meaning of the song is hitting me hard right now.”

The group is nominated for Best New Artist, against the likes of Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Japanese Breakfast, the Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie.

“I am in my room. I have ordered room service. And I am prepped with several bags of Cheetos and gummy bear multivitamins,” Bayley concluded. “I am ready to kick the small pointy arse of Covid and cheer for all the amazing musicians and records being honored tonight.”

Glass Animals notably attended several pre-Grammy events, including the MusiCares Person of the Year event celebrating Joni Mitchell.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Variety

Lady Gaga Delivers a Glamorous, Emotional Grammys Performance of Jazz Standards After Tony Bennett Introduction

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga took the stage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, performing “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” from her album “Love for Sale,” which she recorded with long-time friend and duet partner Tony Bennett. Bennett offered a videotaped introduction for his duet partner, offering a simple and sincere, “Hi everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga!” Gaga then brought the house down with a high-energy rendition of “Love for Sale,” with a big band arrangement of the Cole Porter standard. Gaga, glam in a mint strapless gown adorned with a large bow,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Joni Mitchell, 78, Makes Rare Appearance At The Grammys After 8th Win

Seven years after Joni Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm, the music icon made a special appearance at the 2022 Grammys to accept the award for Best Historical Album!. Those on hand at the MGM Garden Arena for the 64th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony were treated to a special treat: Joni Mitchell. The 78-yea-old living legend and music icon accepted her award for the Best Historical Album in person. The “Big Yellow Taxi” singer won for her album Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), and she looked resplendent in white with a red beret and matching necklace. She also brought the cool factor with a pair of slick sunglasses and her blonde locks in chic tails.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde hair and train. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/I’m gonna be your ghost story.” By song’s end, Underwood was lifted a few feet off the ground on a pedestal. The country star released “Ghost Story,” a brooding, eerie number about haunting an ex-lover, last month. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration. Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept...
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
UPI News

Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery

April 4 (UPI) -- Halsey left the Grammy Awards early days after having surgery. The 27-year-old singer attended the awards show Sunday in Las Vegas but ducked out early due to their health. Halsey explained their exit in a post on Instagram Stories. "Not feeling super well so I left...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

