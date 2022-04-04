ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS’s Music Isn’t Just for Teens, It’s for Moms Too

By Julie Sprankles
 2 days ago
So, you’ve reached that point (perhaps after that incredible Grammys performance) — you know, the one where everyone has talked about something so much and for long that you feel compelled to finally look into it yourself. And in this case, we’re talking about three little letters that, when placed together, represent a global phenomenon: BTS. Upon inspection, you may mistakenly think that this wildly popular Korean boy band’s music is just for teens. But we’re here to reassure you that it’s for everyone, including moms (yes, really!).

BTS falls under the umbrella of Kpop or, as you may have already deduced, Korean popular music . Sort of the American equivalent of Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish or, in terms of bands, the Jonas Brothers or MKTO. And while BTS and Kpop in general originated in South Korea, they’ve proven in the last three years to be transcendent.

They’ve appeared on Jimmy Fallon. They dropped their new hit “Dynamite” last Friday, releasing six versions of the song — with all six versions finding their way into the top 10 on the US iTunes Billboard chart at the same time . And come Sunday night, BTS will be performing the song at the 2020 MTV VMAs . Did we mention they’re nominated for three “Moon Man” trophies, too?

Basically, they’re kind of a big deal. So, yes, you should definitely check them out. It may start with sheer curiosity, but don’t be surprised if you end up becoming a bonafide member of the BTS A.R.M.Y. (aka, their loyal fan base). Here are a few reasons it’s cool to be a BTS-lovin’ mom.

Their music is fun

Here’s the thing: Young people don’t have a monopoly on things that are fun and youthful. We were, in fact, young ourselves not very long ago. If you want to roll the windows down, blare some BTS and dance to the catchy beat, go for it. Young is a state of mind!

They’re deep

When you become an unabashed BTS fan, you’ll find that the lyrics of their songs are surprisingly meaningful. They address real-life issues, like mental health and pressure to be perfect. Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO of their label Big Hit Entertainment, told Time magazine, “They don’t shy away from speaking about the pain felt by today’s generations. They respect diversity and justice, the rights of youths and marginalized people.”

They write (a lot of) their own songs

It’s one thing to enjoy musicians; it’s another thing to respect them. All of those super-catchy but also poignant lyrics? BTS is a hands-on band, penning quite a few of their hit tracks. Specifically, rappers RM, Suga and J-Hope are the talented lyricists behind a lot of the band’s pop bangers.

They make the mom-TV rounds

Further proof BTS wants their music to reach more than just teens lies in the fact the band often makes appearances on shows watched by the rest of us: the Today Show , The Late Late Show with James Corden , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . When they appeared on the latter in February to promote their Map of the Soul: 7 album, it created a fanatical buzz on social media. And it wasn’t just teens doing the buzzing, given Fallon’s fan base consists of a more adult crowd.

That choreography!

Raise your hand if you can’t dance to save your life but are obsessed with all things dance-related (*raises hand*). Watching BTS’ incredible choreography is utterly mesmerizing and feeds your dance fix. Not to mention, a love of dance is a unifier — people of all ages from all walks of life and corners of the world understand the pull of a killer string of choreography.

They already have a large 35+ fan base

If you’re still feeling insecure about becoming a full-fledge A.R.M.Y. member, perhaps you’ll find comfort in the fact there are already a ton of fans 35 and older who embrace their love for the Kpop band. In an extensive profile, InStyle describes these fans in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and even 60s. “I tell my husband this all the time — BTS makes me happy,” 57-year-old Nan Paturzo, founder of the Facebook group Bangtan Moms & Noonas, told the mag. “I enjoy what they say in their music. I believe in their sincerity. It’s so reassuring to have that presence in my life.”

