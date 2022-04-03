ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins as Foo Fighters Sweep Awards

By Jon Blistein and Angie Martoccio
 2 days ago
Foo Fighters won every Grammy they were nominated for at the ceremony on Sunday, April 3.

The band won Best Rock Performance for “Making a Fire,” Best Rock Song for “Waiting on a War,” and Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight . The wins reportedly make them the most-awarded American band in Grammy history.

There was a brief montage set to “My Hero,” to celebrate the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins , who died on March 25.

The news arrives days after the Foos pulled out of a previously scheduled Grammys performance after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins (they also canceled the rest of their shows for 2022).

Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, and live events at CBS — which broadcasts the Grammys — revealed that they are working on a tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer following his death last week. “We will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved,” Sussman told Variety . “ We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end”

Hawkins died suddenly in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25 as the Foo Fighters were preparing for a show at the Festival Estéro Picnic. The Bogotá municipal government issued a statement confirming that the city’s emergency services received a call about a patient complaining of “chest pain.”

After health workers arrived on the scene, they tried “resuscitation maneuvers” on Hawkins, but he was declared dead. An exact cause of death has not been determined yet, but the Attorney General of Colombia said at least 10 substances were found in Hawkins, including antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

