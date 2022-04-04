ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Sisters ID'd as Collinsville murder victims; suspect dead

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have released more information on Saturday's murders in Collinsville. Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims; suspect...

fox2now.com

CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Aunt charged with child endangerment after 10-year-old boy playing with gun shoots dead 12-year-old brother

The aunt of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while they were playing with a gun at their St Louis home has been charged with child endangerment. Police arrested Aja Johnson, 36, after she confirmed the gun used in Tuesday’s shooting belonged to her. According to a probable cause statement, three children were unattended while playing in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed.Ms Johnson’s 10-year-old nephew thought the weapon was unloaded when he picked it up, pointed it at his brother and fired, the affidavit states. Ms Johnson allegedly told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Georgia Jane Doe Identified By Family As 16-Year-Old Girl As Police Continue Search For Killer

A previously unknown Black teenager whose body mysteriously turned up in a vacant home near Atlanta has been identified nearly two months after she was found, officials said. The slain 16-year-old teenage girl, whose remains were found in February, was identified by relatives who contacted authorities after seeing media coverage of the unsolved case, police announced on April 1.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Shooting erupts at Arkansas car show leaving one dead, 24 injured

One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Weekend District Heights Shooting: Police

Prince George's Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in District Heights over the weekend, the department said. Donte Morton, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, police said. He was pronounced dead at the at a local hospital shortly after.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Bossip

So Sad: 2 Cousins, 12 And 14, Die While Playing With Gun During Livestream

I hate stories like this. Stories where youthful behavior ends in senseless tragedy. Stories where kids play with guns and someone or someones die as a result. There’s nothing particularly uncommon about tragic stories involving kids, guns, and untimely death, but now we have social media and it’s happening on camera. And in this case, two deaths happened with one being an accidental suicide.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shropshire Star

Musician admits murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Cody Ackland entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date. A musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Cody Ackland, 24, entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

