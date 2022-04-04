St. Louis Fire Dept. creates tier system to examine vacant buildings in town

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-story office tower in the heart of downtown that has sat vacant for years will be converted into an apartment building with 220 units, developer Trademark Properties and local investor Prab Thangarajah said. The Fidelity & Deposit Building, a Romanesque Revival tower located at 210 N. Charles St., was built as an eight-story structure in 1894 and enlarged between 1912 and 1915. A three-story annex was added in 1968 to accommodate the growth of the Fidelity & Deposit Company of Baltimore. The tower survived the Great Baltimore Fire in 1904. Brad Byrnes of Byrnes & Associates, Inc., a Baltimore-based...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO