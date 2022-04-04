ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Fire Dept. creates tier system to examine vacant buildings in town

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

A new initiative to examine thousands of vacant buildings in St. Louis City could help save the lives of firefighters. St. Louis Fire Dept. creates tier system to...

fox2now.com

FOX 2

Build-A-Bear founder visits women working at St. Louis County Justice Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop visited the St. Louis County Justice Center Friday to kick-off a new women’s leadership development program for corrections officers. Maxine Clark spoke to Department of Justice staff members at about 2:30 p.m. about her business and leadership journey including her challenges among her many successes. […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
CBS Baltimore

Vacant Fidelity & Deposit Building In Downtown To Be Converted Into Apartments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-story office tower in the heart of downtown that has sat vacant for years will be converted into an apartment building with 220 units, developer Trademark Properties and local investor Prab Thangarajah said. The Fidelity & Deposit Building, a Romanesque Revival tower located at 210 N. Charles St., was built as an eight-story structure in 1894 and enlarged between 1912 and 1915. A three-story annex was added in 1968 to accommodate the growth of the Fidelity & Deposit Company of Baltimore. The tower survived the Great Baltimore Fire in 1904. Brad Byrnes of Byrnes & Associates, Inc., a Baltimore-based...
BALTIMORE, MD
KMOV

Teen found shot inside loft building in downtown St. Louis

Metro to provide free transit for some riders for rest of 2022. Using $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds, the program will provide free public transit on MetroLink and Metro buses through the rest of 2022. Police investigate condo rented out at Ely Walker Lofts prior to shooting death...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News-Democrat

Fire destroys apartment building in St. Clair County village

An early morning fire in Washington Park gutted four apartments early Wednesday morning. The blaze occurred on North 57th Street, across the street from another devastating fire that destroyed the village’s police, fire and public works departments on Oct. 26. “It was like deja vu all over again,” said...
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Construction to begin on 380-unit downtown St. Louis apartment building

ST. LOUIS — The developer behind the planned rehab of the Butler Brothers building has closed on financing for the $130 million project, allowing construction to begin on one of downtown’s largest vacant buildings. “We have pulled the permit and we’re mobilizing this week,” said Gary Prosterman, president...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Go! St. Louis Marathon

Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams. Experts say hackers aren’t just taking over your social media accounts, but many are stealing pictures and videos to create a completely new you, and in some cases, it’s a profile that’s up to no good.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Basement fire displaces St. Louis family of five

Flames tear through the basement of a home on Bayard Avenue last night. 2 women wanted for robbery, escape after crashing …. Suspects wanted for robbery, escape after crashing …. Dierberg’s hiring event. KMOX launches show on women in business with Erin …. St. Louis homeless man missing since...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Wugen to expand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cortex Innovation Community and Washington University announced that a pharmaceutical research and development company specializing cancer treatment will expand. The expansion of Wugen will create up to 40 new jobs and will allow the company to advance the development of next-generation cancer therapies and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WSAZ

Recent fires highlight threat at vacant buildings

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fires in vacant homes and buildings are constant in West Virginia. It’s to the point that some departments say 40-50% of fires they’re sent to are at vacant homes. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department fought to control...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
FOX2now.com

Bullets damage buildings along Washington Avenue

Three places were damaged by gunfire overnight in Downtown St. Louis. Around 11:30 pm, someone shot several times along Washington Avenue. APA celebrates 100 years with a new facility and …. Ballpark Village prepares for an exciting Opening …. Photo exhibit features homeless vets from St. Louis. Protecting kids from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

