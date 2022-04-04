ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock’s brother slams Will Smith for Oscars slap

By Janel Forte, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Comedian Chris Rock’s brother Tony is not holding back about the recent Academy Awards ceremony slapping incident involving his brother and actor Will Smith.

In a clip on the Shade Room website from a stop on his own comedy tour, the younger Rock warned fans that if someone tried to walk on stage and slap him, there would be consequences.

“You going to hit my mother——- brother because your —– gave you a side eye?” Rock’s brother questioned.

Smith issued a public apology earlier in the week. Then Friday, the best actor winner for “King Richard” and nominee for “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “Ali” resigned from the Academy in a statement, saying, “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

What’s next for Will Smith after Academy resignation

Smith is expected to dive deeper into the incident on wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series “Red Table Talk.”

Fellow best actor nominee Denzel Washington is also in the spotlight following a name drop during Smith’s best actor acceptance speech. In a sit-down interview with Bishop T.D. Jakes, Washington shared that he prayed with Smith the night of the Oscars.

Meanwhile, the slap isn’t slowing down Chris Rock’s Ego Death World Tour, which Saturday moved into Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the wake of the Oscars buzz, ticket prices for the tour have skyrocketed on secondary markets. Seats originally priced between $50 and $70 are now going for as much as $1,000 on some sites.

Jada Pinkett Smith calls for ‘healing’ after Oscars slap

Rock sold out six shows this week in Boston and is slated to perform for a sold-out crowd Saturday night.

But fans wanting a set focused on the events at the Oscars may be left disappointed. At one of his Boston shows, the incident didn’t get much of a mention other than Rock saying, “As for this weekend, I’m still kind of processing what happened.”

