Grammys 2022: Trevor Noah's Subtle Joke About Will Smith and Chris Rock Went Under the Radar

By Daniel S. Levine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his opening monologue, Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah made a subtle, fleeting reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars a week ago. The Daily Show comedian held it to the very end of his opening monologue, just before he threw the show over to Oliva Rodrigo. The...

thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Will Smith’s Oscars Slap in Skit Starring Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Redd

Will Smith’s Oscars slap was perfect fodder for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The show’s skit on the incident starred Chris Redd as Will Smith and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a seat filler at the ceremony. The seat filler is at first ecstatic to meet his idol, and while they are chatting, someone can be heard imitating Chris Rock’s G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith in the background. Smith momentarily gets up from his seat and the slap happens out of the shot; and when he returns, the seat filler is no longer excited about his encounter with Smith.
TV & VIDEOS
papermag.com

Chris Rock Talks About Oscars Slap for First Time

Since the major events that took place at the 2022 Academy Awards, we've heard from Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and the Academy. But we have yet to hear from the recipient of the infamous slap...until now. Comedian Chris Rock spoke out for the first time since the incident during his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kanye West skips Grammys 2022 after telling Kim Kardashian he’s ‘going away’

Kanye West was a no-show at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night after being barred from performing at the awards show. Ye won two trophies, Best Rap Song for “Jail” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane,” and was nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for “Donda,” but opted to skip out on music’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
Will Smith
Chris Rock
Trevor Noah
Jada Pinkett Smith
HipHopDX.com

Host Trevor Noah Reacts To The Grammys Pulling Kanye West's Performance

The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
CELEBRITIES
John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
