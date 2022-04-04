ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Meet the Ukrainian musician set to perform at Grammy Awards Sunday

By Kareen Wynter, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbyxi_0eyNAeK800

( KTLA ) – On music’s biggest night, with some of the world’s most iconic performers set to take center stage, one musician who isn’t yet a household name is hoping to bring down the house with a touching tribute to her homeland of Ukraine.

Siuzanna Iglidan is a Ukrainian musician, composer, pianist and professional opera singer. She wears many hats and just recently received a life-changing call from Grammy producers who spotted her work online.

“It was like a dream when they called me and said, ‘We would love to have you as our special guest,'” Iglidan said.

Best of all, she gets to perform alongside Grammy award winner John Legend.

What’s inside the gift bag every Grammy performer gets

“He’s such a cool guy. He hugs and compliments people. It’s nice to be around him,” Iglidan said.

Iglidan caught the eye of producers who were immediately drawn to the unique stringed instrument she was playing.

On Sunday, she’ll be playing a traditional instrument called the bandura. The bandura is considered the national musical instrument of Ukraine and became a rallying symbol for the country when hundreds of bandura players were killed by the Stalin regime.

Iglidan shared photos of her round-the-clock rehearsals this weekend with Legend and other musicians and described the outpouring of support she’s received in the midst of this war.

“I’m sitting on the middle of this stage in front of all these famous musicians — Lady Gaga, John Legend, many, many others,” Iglidan said. “I got on stage and looked at this huge theater and barely holding my tears, started crying. I could not stop my emotions because I’m there in front of all the U.S. showing how beautiful Ukraine culture and music sounds like.”

These 8 music artists have never won a Grammy

She moved to the U.S. eight years ago but still has loved ones back home. She says that even though she’s thousands of miles away from her country, her heart will always be with Ukraine and the millions of families fighting to survive the war. She says they’ll all be honored on Grammy night.

“My heart is there. I love my people. I’m honored to represent Ukraine on the Grammy stage.”

For more information on the music of Siuzanna Iglidan, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC Sen. Tillis joins Republicans supporting Cawthorn rival

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis endorsed a state legislator Thursday over U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in their upcoming Republican primary, saying the first-term congressman has “fallen well short” of expectations. Tillis’ backing of state Sen. Chuck Edwards adds another consequential voice in North...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
John Legend
Pitchfork

Watch Jon Batiste Perform “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste took the stage at the 2022 Grammys tonight. He played a brief piano interlude while dressed in a black cape before hopping center stage, ditching the robe to reveal a sparkling suit, and performing his hit song “Freedom” from his 2021 album We Are. Batiste enlisted a full band for the set as well as backup dancers in colorful outfits. For the song’s end, they walked into the crowd and Batiste climbed atop Billie Eilish’s table while belting out the final chorus. Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Musicians#War#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Ktla
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R. to perform at Grammy Awards

March 24 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste and H.E.R. will take the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced a new round of performers Thursday. Nas and Chris Stapleton have also joined the lineup. In addition, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler...
MUSIC
EW.com

Lady Gaga (finally) joins 2022 Grammys performers lineup

Lady Gaga is shifting legendary stages, from the Oscars to the Grammys. The Recording Academy has confirmed that the voice behind the Album of the Year–nominated jazz project Love for Sale will perform at Sunday's ceremony, becoming one of the last performers confirmed to hit the Grammys stage as part of its 2022 event.
CELEBRITIES
WNCT

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WNCT

Richlands man accused of burning his own car to collect on insurance claim

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Kenneth Lawson Reynolds, 41, of 315 Scranton Court, Richlands. Reynolds was charged with unlawful burning of personal property, insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies. Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Reynolds […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy