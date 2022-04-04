Crash causes diesel spill; no contact advisory issued for part of Kzoo River

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A diesel spill got into the Kalamazoo River Sunday after a crash. Because of the spill, a no contact advisory has been issued for part of Portage Creek and part of Kalamazoo River.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Portage Street and Alcott Street.

A motorcycle crashed with a semi-truck, the Kalamazoo Department of Safety said in a release. No one was injured.

The motorcycle hit the semi-truck’s fuel tank, and around 40 gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the street. Some of the fuel leaked into a storm drain before first responders were able to arrive on scene to stop the it, KDPS said.

KDPS said it contacted state and local authorities immediately to help mitigate the spill.

A diesel spill got into the Kalamazoo River Sunday. (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Hazardous Materials Response Team)

The spill got into the river through the drain system, the Kalamazoo County Hazardous Materials Response Team said in a Facebook post .

The team put out absorbent booms in front of the storm drains and down river.

The Kalamazoo County Hazardous Materials Response Team said it has now turned the scene over to city’s water and sewer department.

A no contact advisory has been issued for Portage Creek from Alcott Street to the Kalamazoo River, as well as for the Kalamazoo River from Michigan Avenue to the Gull Street Bridge, KDPS said.

People should avoid contact with the water there until further notice.

