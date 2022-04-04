ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs trim 7 more players from their spring roster

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oovyu_0eyNAURk00

(670 The Score) The Cubs on Sunday trimmed seven more players from their spring training roster.

Chicago optioned right-hander Manuel Rodriguez to Triple-A Iowa. Six non-roster invitees were also assigned to Iowa’s roster. They were right-hander Adrian Sampson, right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., right-hander Eric Yardley, right-hander Cayne Ueckert, catcher John Hicks and catcher P.J. Higgins.

The Cubs now have 36 players left on their spring roster. They host the Brewers at Wrigley Field on Thursday in their regular-season opener.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Opening Day Roster Coming Into Focus With Latest Camp Cuts

Cubs' roster coming into focus with latest camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs' Opening Day roster is coming into focus after they made their latest round of spring training camp cuts on Monday. The Cubs spring roster stands at 31 players after they assigned five non-roster...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
NJ.com

Yankees latest cuts include a surprise | Who’s gone, who’s left

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Former All-Star right-hander Shelby Miller had good results Sunday afternoon in his Yankees debut. It didn’t go well enough. Miller worked a scoreless eighth inning in the Yankees’ 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, then after the game was among four non-roster players reassigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The trimming reduced the Yankees roster to 36 not counting two pitchers who already are on the 60-day injured list, Domingo German and Zack Britton.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shock decision on Matt Carpenter ahead of Opening Day

Not long ago, former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter was one of the most consistent and dangerous hitters in MLB. Fast forward a few years, and he’s struggling to hold onto a roster spot. According to reports, the Texas Rangers informed the veteran infielder that he would not be making the roster ahead of Opening Day, meaning Carpenter is set to re-enter free agency, per Rangers beat writer Jeff Wilson.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees catcher reacts to trade clouding his job status

TAMPA — When the Yankees acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Twins at the start of spring training, he was the heavy favorite to share the position with Kyle Higashioka. But with Rortvedt nursing a right oblique strain that still bothers him occasionally, the Yankees decided they love their internal backup options and traded with the Rangers to get Jose Trevino.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Yardley
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
John Hicks
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Brewers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
The Spun

Video: Terrifying Collision During Monday Spring Training Game

There was a scary collision during Monday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were going for a flyball and collided with one another near the warning track. Kepler was able to get up right away but Gordon stayed down with his back on the ground for a bit.
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

A’s, Padres Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The San Diego Padres have acquired starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, as first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. According to Feinsand, Oakland will receive 19-year-old infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and 25-year-old pitcher Adrian Martinez for Manaea and minor league reliever Aaron Holiday. Manaea posted a 3.91...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees outbid by Padres for rotation upgrade

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Opening Day is just four days away and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman still hasn’t crossed off his entire offseason wish list. Thus far, the Yankees have struck out in attempts to improve their starting pitching. The morning after the Yanks traded for a backup...
MLB
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
946
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy