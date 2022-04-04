Cubs trim 7 more players from their spring roster

(670 The Score) The Cubs on Sunday trimmed seven more players from their spring training roster.

Chicago optioned right-hander Manuel Rodriguez to Triple-A Iowa. Six non-roster invitees were also assigned to Iowa’s roster. They were right-hander Adrian Sampson, right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., right-hander Eric Yardley, right-hander Cayne Ueckert, catcher John Hicks and catcher P.J. Higgins.

The Cubs now have 36 players left on their spring roster. They host the Brewers at Wrigley Field on Thursday in their regular-season opener.