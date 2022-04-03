Vintage store in Denver recognized among Yelp's "Best Consignment Shops in the U.S."

Photo Credit: ERphotographer. File photo. (iStock)

Yelp, the online directory for business reviews, has recently released a round-up of the best consignment stores in America.

"We identified businesses in the vintage and consignment category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. We included only one business per state for geographic diversity," the website said.

This year, Denver's "Fifty-Two ’80s: A Totally Awesome Shop" cracked the list's top ten, ranking eighth over all.

The shop, located in the heart of Denver, specializes in an array of 80's memorabilia, from toys to attire.

"Whether you are an 80's kid, a parent of an 80's kid, or someone who just likes totally cool things, you will love this store," the store's website reads.

On Yelp, the store boasts five stars.

"Travel back in time to see all your favorite 80's toys you grew up with (talking to you 80's babies). Plan to walk down memory lane when you are here. You will have a 5 year old grin the whole time and your brain will spin with nostalgia," one reviewer said.

