Warmer than normal temperatures starting next week, wind advisory in effect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield will see temperatures slightly above seasonal averages before a major warm-up starting on Wednesday.

The valley could see temperatures reach into the mid 90s later in the week, while the mountains could see temperatures near 80 degrees. A wind advisory in effect stretching from Mojave to Frazier Park has been extended until Tuesday morning.

Experts warn residents to watch for blowing dust as wind gusts could exceed 60 miles per hour.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.