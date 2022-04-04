ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Silk Sonic kicks off Grammys in Vegas, win song of the year

By AP News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Silk Sonic — the all-star union of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — opened the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas with their high-energy, infectious fix of retro soul and funk by performing their “777.” They returned to the stage a short time later to collect...

