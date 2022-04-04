ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammy Awards 2022: Brothers Osborne’s ‘Younger Me’ Wins Best Duo Performance

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Qze1_0eyNA23t00

Brothers Osborne won their very first Grammy Sunday night. And the victory brought T.J. Osborne to tears, with at least one artist giving him a standing ovation.

Brothers Osborne won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song, “Younger Me.” And the song was really personal for T.J. since he was singing to his younger self, the one who was struggling with his sexuality.

John Osborne yelled “hell yeah,” during his portion of the acceptance speech Sunday. T.J., dressed in a glittery, gold suit, was much more eloquent.

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality,” T.J. Osborne told the crowd at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom. “And I certainly never have thought that I’d be accepting a Grammy after having done something that I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way.

“But here I am tonight – not only accepting this award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back, and I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

Country artist Brandi Carlile gave T.J. a standing ovation.

The Brothers Osborne, after picking up their Grammy, then walked the red carpet for Sunday night’s music extravaganza. Variety caught the moment and tweeted a video clip.

Brothers Osborne Released Grammy-Winning Song After T.J.’s Interview

In an interview with Time in February 2021, T.J. Osborne publicly revealed what his friends and family had known for years. He’s gay.

“People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?’ he said in the interview. “And personally, I agree with that. But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!’”

“Younger Me” was part of the group’s “Skeletons” album. The group released the song midway through 2021. And it’s considered T.J.’s coming out anthem.

Younger me, overthinking, losing sleep at night. Contemplating if it’s worth the fight. If he only knew he’d be alright. Yeah, younger me.

And then the chorus:

Youth ain’t wasted on the young. These trips around the sun. I needed every one

to get where I’m standing now. It’s an uphill road to run, for my father’s son. Keep it together, it won’t be that way forever. Younger me. Hanging out but not quite fitting in, didn’t know that being different really wouldn’t be the end. Younger me.

Brothers Osborne beat some incredible acts for their first Grammy win. Here are the other nominees:

  • “If I Didn’t Love You” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • “Glad You Exist” Dan + Shay
  • “Chasing After You” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
  • “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Elle King & Miranda Lambert.

Chris Stapleton was the big country music winner during the early Grammy telecast.

He won best country song for “Cold.” And he also won best country performance for the song “You Should Probably Leave.” Like the Brothers Osborne, Stapleton also is nominated for best country album.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Scratched From Performance Lineup

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards announced the first round of performers for the show, which included Luke Combs. Now, he’s been taken off the performer list after testing positive for COVID-19. Country Now received a statement from a CMT Music awards spokesperson earlier today. Apparently, Combs was...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
John Osborne
Whiskey Riff

20 Songs Written By Chris Stapleton That You Probably Forgot About

Before Chris Stapleton’s big break in 2015, he was cranking out hit song after hit song. Writing songs for Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, George Strait and more, Chris was one of the most sought-after songwriters in town, but not only that, everybody in country music knew he could sing his ass off.
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Watch Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Entrance at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Take notes people because singer Carrie Underwood sure knows how to make one heck of an entrance!. After leaving everyone speechless with her mini dress number on the red carpet, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer joined forces with Jason Aldean for a performance that brought the house down at the 2022 ACM Awards. The two performed their duet, "If I Didn't Love You."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans. The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!. '. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad sharing life beyond cancer

The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad ("Between Two Kingdoms") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Hints at a Bunch of Season 5 Deaths

While talking about Season 5 of Taylor Sheridan’s hit show, “Yellowstone“ star Luke Grimes hinted that we might see some major deaths next season. Both Grimes and “Yellowstone” co-star Kelsey Asbille walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards last night. The two presented the Single of the Year award to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean for their hit “If I Didn’t Love You.” They also presented “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson the award for Song of the Year.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

433K+
Followers
47K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy