Dayton, OH

Crews responding to fire in Dayton

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire in Dayton Sunday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire started at a home on Bierce Avenue in Dayton. They received the initial call around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers said the home was vacant.

