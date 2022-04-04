HARDtalk - Claude Joseph: Can Haiti be saved? - BBC Sounds

In October, Donald Trump announced he was planning to launch a revolutionary technology company. "I created Truth Social… to stand up to the tyranny of big tech," he said. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter yet your favourite American president has been silenced."
A man who murdered a teenager in his flat and then sent a video to friends boasting about his crime has been jailed for 19 years. Kevin Murray, 34, turned on Kirk Allan, 19, in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, in the early hours of 25 July 2020. A court heard...
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
The family of a woman whose body was found in a river last month after weeks of searching said they were overwhelmed by the community response. Former nurse Janet Edwards was last seen in Hereford in December. Her body was found on 10 March. Her family said she was a...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that they plan on moving out of their Kensington home and wish to move to Windsor in order to be closer to Her Majesty. While it may seem like the move is to be able to spend more time with the Queen, there may be a slightly more dubious reason…Prince Andrew.
More than half a million women are forced to wait for long periods to receive gynaecological care despite being in acute pain and suffering heavy bleeding, new research has found.The study, carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, found gynaecology waiting lists have seen the highest rise of all medical areas.Researchers, who polled 837 women waiting for gynaecology care, found 80 per cent of women say their mental health has been harmed by waiting to be treated.While one in four of those who struggled with their mental health as a result of their lengthy waiting time cited...
Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
The body of a man that was found buried in a back garden was identified by dental records, an inquest heard. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, on 19 March. A provisional cause of death was given as a stab wound to the...
BBC presenter Clive Myrie has opened up about the moment that he shed a tear during a TV report from Kyiv, Ukraine. “It had been an emotional day,” he said. The reporter was presenting the News at 10, live from the Ukrainian capital the day after the Russian invasion began, when a tear streamed down his cheek during the broadcast.Viewers quickly sprang to support the presenter, but he has now revealed that - although he was wracked with empathy for the Ukrainian people - he wasn’t crying for the country.“I had flown into Kyiv 12 hours before the invasion...
Princess Anne shared the same thought as her mom, Queen Elizabeth II, when it came to filming their family. The monarch allegedly attempted to stop a documentary from airing, but it turned out to be a hit. Her only daughter was on board with the monarch's decision. Princess Anne Allegedly...
A Turkish millionaire claims her payment to Prince Andrew was falsely described as a wedding gift for his daughter Princess Beatrice. Nehebat Isbilen is claiming at the High Court in London that her business adviser Selman Turk "dishonestly misappropriated" £38m of her assets. Mrs Isbilen paid £750,000 to Prince...
Comments / 0