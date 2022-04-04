ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police say woman assaulted, kidnapped from West Side RTA station (UPDATED)

By Jane Morice
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two male suspects are in custody after a woman was assaulted and forced into a vehicle at an RTA station Sunday afternoon on the city’s West Side, but the...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Sgt#Rta
WFMJ.com

Twin brothers found dead inside Youngstown home

Youngstown Police say twin brothers were found shot to death at a home on the city's Southside. Officers arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m. at the home on Powers way near Belden Avenue. Police say the initial investigation revealed that a family member came to check on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

UPDATE: 11-year-old Cleveland girl Aye'va Lewis located by police

CLEVELAND — After more than 48 hours since 11-year-old Aye'va Lewis went missing, Cleveland police report locating her. Police sent a message out around 12:30 p.m. Friday night that Aye'va had been located. This was just hours after search parties were out on Friday in the neighborhood around Kinsman and East 153rd Street scouring abandoned properties and knocking on doors.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Search on for woman who police say tried to put bag over child's head and kidnap them in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued an alarming warning for the South Shore community Sunday after a woman attacked and tried to kidnap a child.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the details of this every close call for the child are really frightening. Police said it happened in broad daylight around 8 a.m. Friday in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. The attempted kidnapper came out of an alley with a pile in her hand, police said. She tried to put a white plastic bag on the kid's head and dragged the child to a burnt-orange four-door sedan with a white logo on the rear passenger door, according to police. Police said the suspect hit the child in the head several times with the pole before jumping into the car's passenger door, where a driver was waiting and took off. The driver of the car could not be seen. They fled east in the south alley. It was not clear how old the child who was targeted was. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
70K+
Followers
67K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy