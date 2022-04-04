Lil Nas X Towers Over Everyone On Grammys Red Carpet In Sky-High Platforms

Lil Nas X was impossible to miss on the 2022 Grammys red carpet on Sunday thanks to some out-of-this-world footwear.

The Atlanta-born rapper and singer appeared to tower over the packed crowd of stars and media outside of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and for good reason. His all-white Balmain two-piece ensemble featured pastel butterflies and pearls, and was accentuated with a pair of custom-designed platform shoes that added several inches to his height.

Lil Nas X appeared to tower over the crowd Sunday outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images)

For the record, he is reportedly about 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

The two-time Grammy winner accentuated his height with a pair of high-rise platform shoes. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images)

Already a two-time Grammy winner, Lil Nas X was nominated for five awards on Sunday. His 2021 album “Montero” and smash single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” scored nods in three of the Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

His hit “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, also racked up a nom for Best Melodic Rap Performance, while the video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” also earned a nomination for Best Music Video.

Lil Nas X was expected to take the Grammys stage later Sunday alongside Harlow for a live performance of “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X's all-white two-piece ensemble was designed by Balmain. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.