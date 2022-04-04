How 'eQuad' Electric Bikes Could Change UPS Delivery

Are you ready for spring this weekend? Well, picking up the Hover-1 Highlander electric scooter is a great way to get outdoors now that the weather is warming up. While quick walks down the block are nice for short trips, when you need to traverse a few miles to head to work, an electric scooter is a much better way to get rid of your gas-powered vehicle. The Highlander from Hover-1 can travel up to 15 MPH and as far as nine miles on a single charge, and is currently $60 off at $240. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

CARS ・ 21 DAYS AGO