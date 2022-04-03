ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China finds a new subtype of omicron amid worst outbreak since start of pandemic

China is still in the middle of its worst outbreak since the virus was first detected in Wuhan around three...

NBC News

Shanghai starts China’s biggest Covid lockdown in 2 years

BEIJING — China began its most extensive lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation’s “zero-Covid” strategy. China’s financial capital and largest city with 26 million people,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Inside Shanghai’s COVID Camps

The worst spike in COVID-19 cases in Shanghai has prompted the authorities to lock down large parts of the Chinese financial hub in pursuit of “zero COVID.”. At the center of the absolutist approach to containing the virus is a policy requiring anyone who tests positive for the pathogen to go to hospital or a quarantine center, regardless of the presence of symptoms or the severity of illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Shanghai#Covid#Asymptomatic#Chinese
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
deseret.com

Symptomatic COVID cases are spreading again because of the BA.2 variant

The BA.2 coronavirus variant — which is the omicron variant’s subvariant — has been spreading around the world, causing symptomatic illness for many infected people. Details: The ZOE COVID-19 Study — which monitors case numbers for emerging COVID-19 trends in the United Kingdom — recently reported in a new data release that there are about 258,155 new daily symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom on average.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Tens of millions under lockdown in China amid rising COVID-19 wave

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s latest COVID-19 wave continued to rise on Tuesday, with confirmed and locally transmitted cases in Shanghai rising for the fifth day in a row, as the authorities struggled to contain the highly contagious omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Hong Kong’s restrictions ease while researchers say half of population has already caught COVID

The previous challenge with the mainland’s zero-COVID stance was that very few people in the country had the natural immunity your body builds after catching the virus. On top of that, the Western world was skeptical about how effective Chinese vaccines are. It wasn’t until recently that the mainland actually introduced the first foreign COVID treatment into their country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China reports 13,000 Covid cases, most since end of Wuhan's first wave

China reported 13,000 Covid cases on Sunday, the most since the peak of the first pandemic wave over two years ago, as health officials said they have found a suspected new subtype of the Omicron variant in the Shanghai area. Officials in Suzhou, a city 30 minutes west of Shanghai, have detected a mutation of the Omicron variant not found in local or international databases, state media reported on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
