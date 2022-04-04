Garcia’s Homer Powers Lions Comeback in win over UIW Sunday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Christian Garcia’s three-run home run in the eighth inning helped power the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team to a comeback, 6-5, win Sunday over UIW at Sullivan Field.

Southeastern (10-18, 2-4 SLC) trailed by three entering the eighth after the Cardinals (12-13, 2-4 SLC) extended their 4-2 lead with a run in the seventh.

Junior third baseman Shea Thomas led off the eighth with a single to left field off UIW reliever Chandler David. It was just the second hit David had given up since taking over in the third inning. After David walked Champ Artigues, the Cardinals brought in reliever Steve Hayward.

With one out, Bryce Grizzaffi singled to center off Hayward to drive in Thomas. Garcia followed with his homer to left-center field, putting the Lions on top for the first time since the first inning.

Gage Trahan, a graduate student from Maurice, Louisiana, took over on the mound in the bottom of the eighth and closed out the game with a pair of scoreless innings to seal the series’ clinching victory.

The heroics of Garcia and Trahan would not have been possible if not for the long-relief effort of Hayden Robb. The redshirt junior took over in the third and allowed one run over the next five innings, keeping the UIW lead from expanding out of reach.

Southeastern scored a run in the first, but the Cardinals answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Lions got a run back in the second. Garcia and Evan Keller were both hit by two-out pitches, putting Garcia in scoring position for a Rhett Rosevear RBI single to center.

UIW grabbed the run right back with three hits off starting pitcher Lance Lauve in the bottom of the inning.

David and Robb took over for their respective starters in the third, shutting down the offense for the next four innings.

Robb (1-3) earned the win and Trahan earned his third save of the season. Hayward (1-2) was tagged with the loss, allowing two runs in two innings pitched.

Rosevear (2-for-5) and Thomas (2-for-4) picked up a pair of hits each for the Lions.

With the win, Southeastern sits three games back of conference-leading Northwestern State in a tie for sixth with UIW and upcoming conference opponent Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

RADIO SHOW

The next episode of Inside Southeastern Baseball with Matt Riser, presented by Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden, is slated for Monday at 12 p.m. from the restaurant in downtown Hammond. Fans can listen to every show online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via the Lions Gameday Experience, MyTuner Radio or Mixlr apps. The MyTuner Radio app is compatible with the Apple CarPlay software available in most newer automobiles.

UP NEXT

Southeastern wraps up its four-game road trip Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch against South Alabama (16-10) at Stanky Field.

The Lions return home to Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday against Troy. Prior to the game, SLU Athletics Marketing has partnered with the Southeastern SGA and the Dukes of Hammond tailgate krewe to host a baseball block party. Free food, yard games, giveaways and more begin at 3:45 p.m.

TICKET & PARKING INFORMATION

Single-game tickets are on sale for the remainder of the regular season. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to minimize ticket lines on game days. Southeastern students are encouraged to contact the ticket office prior to the game to reserve theirs in advance.

General admission tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for youth (ages 3-12). Southeastern students, with a university ID, and children under age 2 are admitted free. Gameday parking is $5 per day for standard vehicles and $25 for RVs.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.LionSports.net/Tickets or by contacting the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. The ticket booth at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field opens exactly one hour prior to the scheduled first pitch.



Southeastern uses mobile ticketing as the primary method for distributing tickets purchased online. Tickets will be available via text message or email in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Southeastern Athletics enforces a clear bag policy for all ticketed events. The policy mirrors safety precautions required for entrance to professional and collegiate sporting venues throughout the country. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/Clear .

LIONS GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE APP

The Lions Gameday Experience app puts audio, stats, video, social media and more in the hands of fans. Those in attendance can also check in to earn reward points redeemable for Southeastern-related prizes. Available for both Android and iOS devices, it can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play or by following the link www.LionSports.net/App .



DIAMOND CLUB / S CLUB

Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the baseball program are encouraged to join the Diamond Club. Lion baseball alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letter winners.



All membership fees and donations to both the Diamond Club and S Club (baseball) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern baseball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com .



SOCIAL MEDIA

For more information on Lions Baseball, follow @LionUpBaseball or @MattRiser17 on Twitter, @LionUpBaseball on Instagram and Facebook, and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

LINE SCORE

Southeastern 6, UIW 5 (Apr 03, 2022 at San Antonio, TX)

—————————————————————————

Southeastern …. 110 000 040 – 6 7 1 (10-18, 2-4 SLC)

UIW …………….. 310 000 100 – 5 11 0 (12-13, 2-4 SLC)

—————————————————————————

Pitchers: Southeastern – Lauve, Lance; Robb, Hayden (3); Trahan, Gage (8) and Grizzaffi, Bryce. UIW – Rollins, Carson; David, Chandler (3); Hayward, Steve (8) and Baran, Joey.

Win-Robb, Hayden (1-3) Save-Trahan, Gage (3) Loss-Hayward, Steve (1-2) T-3:02 A-167

HR SLU – Garcia, Christian (3).

HR UIW – Ehrhardt, Wilson (2).

Weather: 82, Clear, SE 8 MPH

David, C faced 2 batters in the 8th.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.