White Sox ace Lance Lynn out four weeks with torn knee tendon

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Chicago White Sox starting pItcher Lance Lynn will have knee surgery. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Lynn injured the knee on Saturday in what was supposed to be his final start of spring training ahead of the regular season.

The 10-year veteran was in the running to start on Opening Day for the White Sox, which now needed to explore other options. Manager Tony La Russa addressed the situation on Sunday.

"All morning long we've been talking about 'what ifs' and how we would cover and I just think that the priority is going to be the series you are playing," La Russa told the Chicago Sun-Times. "And an opportunity to win the game. It might rain tomorrow, snow the next day. So, we are looking at, we are going to 'what if' but the priority will be the first three games against Detroit."

Lynn's injury is to a knee he's had issues with going back to last August. Last season, he missed time with inflammation in the same knee, which required a few weeks of rehabilitation during the offseason.

"I think he just landed wrong, or it seemed like it," La Russa said. "I think it's the same area, yeah. Just wait and see. It is what it is, right?"

Last season, Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA for the White Sox. He was named to the American League All-Star rsoter and finished third in Cy Young voting.

Over 10 seasons in MLB, Lynn has a 115-77 record and a career 3.47 ERA.

