ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

When We Become Leaders, How Do We Lead Science Towards Gender Equity?

technologynetworks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article is an opinion piece written by Lorna Ewart. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. A little more than a week before the International Day of Women and Girls...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 2

Related
technologynetworks.com

How Can We Go About Solving the STEM Gender Gap?

The following article is an opinion piece written by Anca Ciobanu. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. In the past few years, efforts against COVID-19 have seen women on the frontlines. Many...
SOCIETY
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Doudna
Person
Jim Corbett
The Conversation U.S.

People are more likely to react to a Black person's story of injustice – even if it happened to someone who is white

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea People appear more willing to boycott a retailer in response to a video message about a consumer’s experience of injustice while shopping when the narrator is Black, even when the source of the actual information is from a white person, according to research I conducted with several colleagues that’s currently under peer review. We wanted to observe whether and how the race of the person telling a story of racial injustice affects the reaction of their audience. So we conducted three studies that manipulated details about the race of...
SOCIETY
ZDNet

Cheap online computer sciences degrees: Finding the best

Universities are offering cheap online computer science degrees to help meet the growing demand for technology professionals. According to Code.org, computing jobs account for 67% of emerging STEM positions. Yet the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reports that computer science degrees comprised only 4.4% of all bachelor's degrees in the 2018-19 school year.
COLLEGES
thecentersquare.com

Iowa hospitality industry leader: ‘We have to learn how to do things with fewer employees’

(The Center Square) – The leisure and hospitality industry added the most jobs in January compared with other industries, Iowa Workforce Development announced Monday. While the industry lost 800 jobs in December, the additions of 2,500 jobs to the industry and 6,500 jobs for accommodations and food service sector are a steady upward trend since COVID quarantine efforts, the department’s news release said.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Equity#Working Environment#Life Sciences#Technology Networks
Washington Business Journal

Higher-ed leaders: How we're preparing students for the future workplace

Babson College (F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business) Company. Boston University (Questrom School of Business) Company. One higher-ed leader recently delivered a message to four-year colleges and universities: “You can learn from community colleges.”. Jackie Jenkins-Scott, interim president of Roxbury Community College in Boston, said that four-year schools could...
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

A three-year dataset supporting research on building energy management and occupancy analytics

This paper presents the curation of a monitored dataset from an office building constructed in 2015 in Berkeley, California. The dataset includes whole-building and end-use energy consumption, HVAC system operating conditions, indoor and outdoor environmental parameters, as well as occupant counts. The data were collected during a period of three years from more than 300 sensors and meters on two office floors (each 2,325 m2) of the building. A three-step data curation strategy is applied to transform the raw data into research-grade data: (1) cleaning the raw data to detect and adjust the outlier values and fill the data gaps; (2) creating the metadata model of the building systems and data points using the Brick schema; and (3) representing the metadata of the dataset using a semantic JSON schema. This dataset can be used in various applications-building energy benchmarking, load shape analysis, energy prediction, occupancy prediction and analytics, and HVAC controls-to improve the understanding and efficiency of building operations for reducing energy use, energy costs, and carbon emissions.
BERKELEY, CA
technologynetworks.com

Prunes Could Keep Harmful Postmenopausal Inflammation at Bay

A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022. An estimated 13.6 million...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Fortune

Here’s how women in tech can break the bias and be their own advocates

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While there’s been meaningful progress, cultural and societal expectations continue to have a dampening effect on the number of women in leadership positions. Less representation at...
SOCIETY
technologynetworks.com

Study Finds a Surprising Way To Make Walking More Energy Efficient

Findings describe a novel way to reduce the energy people spend to walk, as much as by half, which could have applications for therapy received by patients with impaired walking abilities. The research, conducted at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and published in the journal Science Robotics, demonstrates that...
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
Nature.com

A mixed-methods exploration of virtual reality as a tool to promote green exercise

The salutogenic effects of green exercise are widely recognised, yet many individuals do not engage in this health-related behaviour. Using a convergent mixed methods approach, this study explored the impact of experiencing nature throughÂ Virtual Reality (VR) on the decision-making process relating to green exercise. Three experimental trials were conducted (overall n"‰="‰136), in which healthy adults were exposed to different VR scenarios reproducing a virtual walk in an existing urban green area. Participants reported medium"“high rating of intent to visit the location. Significant pre-to-post increments in future green exercise intention were observed after the VR exposure, though a significance difference was not achieved in comparison with a control condition. Qualitative analysis revealed the impact of the VR experience on behaviour regulation, and highlighted the pivotal role of anticipated emotional benefits. Despite scepticism, the VR experience was effective in arousing curiosity to explore natural environments, which was associated with environmental perceptions as well asÂ nostalgic and socio-cultural perspectives.
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

Method Helps To Decode the Complexities of the Human Microbiome

In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the vast assemblage of microbes on and within the human body. These include protists, archaea, fungi, viruses and vast numbers of bacteria living in symbiotic ecosystems. Known collectively as the human microbiome, these tiny entities influence an astonishing range of activities, from...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Researchers Ask: Should COVID-19 Vaccines and Drugs Be Not-for-Profit?

From HIV to Ebola, and now covid-19, inequality in access to medicines and vaccines has been prevalent in developing countries for decades. In The BMJ, Mohga Kamal-Yanni, a consultant in global health policy and access to medicines, argues that the pandemic offers a chance for governments to retain control by sharing knowledge and waiving intellectual property rules.
PHARMACEUTICALS
technologynetworks.com

Cas9 or Cas12? Picking the Right CRISPR System for Your Research

The applications of CRISPR gene editing technology are ever-expanding. A quick search of the latest publications mentioning CRISPR reveals uses in plant genome engineering, biosensing, genome screening, treating genetic diseases and diagnosing infections. Much of the versatility of the CRISPR system comes from the CRISPR-associated protein or Cas protein, the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy