Historical Society To Revisit Stonham House

Lovettsville Town Council Chamber (behind the museum) In-person or via Zoom. Presented by Nancy B. Spannaus. The state of Virginia is commonly known as “Jefferson country,” but in the early days of the republic, that wasn’t always so. Here in Loudoun County, a large percentage of the citizens yearned for the economic development which Jefferson opposed. They rallied around candidates of the Federalist party, who put forward the programs of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton. The Zoom link will be sent out a few days before the lecture. RSVP to events@LovettsvilleHistoricalSociety.org. Free, but donations welcome.

LOVETTSVILLE, VA ・ 23 DAYS AGO