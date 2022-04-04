SA's Burford: All roads lead to NFL

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
When the Lubbock Matadors announced themselves as an expansion team in the NPSL last year, I was really excited. I loved the Lubbock Crickets, The Renegades and the Cotton Kings. I remember going to all of those games as a kid and having an incredible time, so a professional team coming back to Lubbock made all the sense in the world to me.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers will be looking for a new Head Coach/General Manager after they decided to part ways with Pat Mikesch. The Green Bay Gamblers announced that Pat Mikesch and the team have decided to go their separate ways once the season is over. Mikesch started his Gamblers career […]
KERRVILLE, TX: Bri Wodtke of Schreiner Softball has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. “BRI WODTKE OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a senior right-hander from Johnson City, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Pitcher-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, March 28 through Sunday, April 3. Wodtke was outstanding in the circle last weekend for the Mountaineers, posting a perfect 3-0 record to lift Schreiner to a series sweep at Austin College. In the opener, Wodtke tossed a complete game with what was at the time a season-high eight strikeouts. She would bookend the weekend with her second complete game of the series and post a career-high 10 strikeouts to secure her third win of the weekend. In total, Wodtke finished the weekend striking out 22 batters and allowed just two earned runs, while scattering 13 hits in 16.2 innings of work for a 0.84 ERA.”
Former Montwood softball player America Rubio will realize her dream of playing Division I softball next season. The outfielder, who has been playing for Vernon (Texas) College has signed to play for Texas A&M Commerce. Texas A&M Commerce is transitioning from Division II to Division I after this season and will compete in the Southland Conference.
The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
