ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SA's Burford: All roads lead to NFL

By Charles Miketinac
foxsanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Wagner and UTSA Offensive Lineman Spencer Burford has taken every test put before...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#San Antonio#American Football#Sa#Utsa Offensive Lineman#The Nfl Draft
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Pro Soccer Team Finally Announce Their Home Stadium

When the Lubbock Matadors announced themselves as an expansion team in the NPSL last year, I was really excited. I loved the Lubbock Crickets, The Renegades and the Cotton Kings. I remember going to all of those games as a kid and having an incredible time, so a professional team coming back to Lubbock made all the sense in the world to me.
LUBBOCK, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Bri Wodtke Named SCAC Pitcher of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Bri Wodtke of Schreiner Softball has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. “BRI WODTKE OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a senior right-hander from Johnson City, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Pitcher-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, March 28 through Sunday, April 3. Wodtke was outstanding in the circle last weekend for the Mountaineers, posting a perfect 3-0 record to lift Schreiner to a series sweep at Austin College. In the opener, Wodtke tossed a complete game with what was at the time a season-high eight strikeouts. She would bookend the weekend with her second complete game of the series and post a career-high 10 strikeouts to secure her third win of the weekend. In total, Wodtke finished the weekend striking out 22 batters and allowed just two earned runs, while scattering 13 hits in 16.2 innings of work for a 0.84 ERA.”
KERRVILLE, TX
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy