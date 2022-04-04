‘Overwhelmingly Heartbroken’: Glass Animals Miss Grammys Due to Positive Covid Test

Joni Mitchell has had a career nearly six decades long, has influenced countless other artists and she's still winning GRAMMYs. The 78-year-old won two more over the weekend when she picked up the Best Historical Album award for her Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years. She also was named MusiCares Person of the Year for her incredible philanthropy. Just a few years ago, Joni was hospitalized after suffering an aneurysm, and these were some of her first appearances since that health issue.

