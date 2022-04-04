ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Overwhelmingly Heartbroken’: Glass Animals Miss Grammys Due to Positive Covid Test

By Tomás Mier
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, we’ll be thinking about you, Glass Animals. Minutes before they were set to attend Sunday’s Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, the group announced that Dave Bayley — the group’s frontman — had tested positive for Covid and will be missing the awards show....

