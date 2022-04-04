High Wind Watch issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Upper Snake River Plain Slick roads this morning A band of snow is moving through eastern Idaho this morning. This includes Interstates 15, 84 and 86. Winds gusting to 40 mph are occurring. Roads may become slick and snow covered suddenly. Pockets of low visibilty are possible as well. Slow down if traveling on eastern Idaho roads this morning as conditions may change suddenly and unexpectedly. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Ucon, Inkom, Downey and Firth. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
