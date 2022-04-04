ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, PA

New details released on fatal fire in Springboro

By Brent Clapper, Brian Wilk
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have new information on the fatal fire that killed four people, including three children on Friday, April 1 in Springboro.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro.

Four people dead following fatal fire in Springboro

According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four of the victims died of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation as well as thermal burns.

The four victims include a 65-year old woman, 14-year old boy, 10-year boy, and a 6-month girl.

A 45-year old female was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital and a 63-year old male was taken to Meadville Medical Center. Their conditions are currently unknown, according to State Police.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is also investigating.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

