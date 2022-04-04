Two local hospitals lockdown out of ‘caution’

(WKBN) — Two local hospitals were put on lockdown Sunday afternoon.

St. Elizabeth Boardman and Youngstown went on restricted access sometime Sunday afternoon for an unknown reason.

First News reached out to Mercy Health Police Department who referred us to Mercy Health Public Relations.

“In working with local law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution, Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman and Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown temporarily restricted access to the hospitals to patients and staff. This has since been lifted. For further questions, please contact law enforcement,” said Kara Carter with Mercy Health.

