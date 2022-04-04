ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Two local hospitals lockdown out of ‘caution’

By Caitlynn Hall, Brandon Jaces
(WKBN) — Two local hospitals were put on lockdown Sunday afternoon.

St. Elizabeth Boardman and Youngstown went on restricted access sometime Sunday afternoon for an unknown reason.

First News reached out to Mercy Health Police Department who referred us to Mercy Health Public Relations.

“In working with local law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution, Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman and Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown temporarily restricted access to the hospitals to patients and staff. This has since been lifted. For further questions, please contact law enforcement,” said Kara Carter with Mercy Health.

WFMJ.com

Mercy Health locks down two hospitals in Boardman and Youngstown, cause unclear

Mystery still shrouds a situation at Mercy Health after both St. Elizabeth hospitals in Boardman and Youngstown were placed on lockdown Sunday. That lockdown has since been lifted. Mercy Health says that patients and workers were the only people allowed to enter. The cause for the events at two hospitals has not been revealed. It is also unclear what time the lockdown occurred, but Mercy Health confirmed that there was in fact temporary restricted access sometime Sunday.
