Rochester, NY

Multiple shots fired on Bay Street

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – RPD said officers responded to the report of multiple shots fired on the 600...

www.whec.com

Comments / 2

WHEC TV-10

RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Bay Street#Police#911#Whec#Rpd
13 WHAM

Woman shot overnight, found on Smith St. in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman is expected to recover after being shot early Monday morning in Rochester. Police were called to Smith Street around 1 a.m. for the report of a shooting and found the 35-year-old victim. She'd been shot at least once in the upper body. She was...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Chase takes multiple agencies through Gates and Rochester Friday

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — It took several agencies to stop a suspect on the run through Gates and Rochester Friday afternoon. Kyle A. Coon, 27, and Kimberly M. Cotton, 31, were arrested and face multiple charges. Gates Police say it started when they spotted a parolee who is also...
GATES, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: Man chased into deli, shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - There's been more gun violence in New York City. A man was killed in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook says the gunman chased the victim into a deli, and then opened fire. "He's open 24 hours, so it's like a magnet," one Crown Heights resident said. The lifelong resident is referring to the deli at the corner of Troy Avenue and St. John's Place as that "magnet." It has become one of the latest areas in Brooklyn at the center of a deadly shooting investigation. "I've seen drug dealings in there. People coming with paraphernalia and some guys...
BROOKLYN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYSP: Woman who intentionally hit Trooper with U-Haul has been arrested for police chase before

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police say a woman intentionally hit a trooper with a U-Haul truck that was wanted in connection with another crime Friday morning. It started at around 8:15 a.m. on the New York State Thruway and on 490 at the Monroe-Ontario County line when the trooper attempted to stop the truck, but the driver made a U-turn and hit the trooper while he was standing outside his vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man robbed at gunpoint on Cottage Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night on Cottage Street. A little after 9 p.m., RPD responded to the report of an armed robbery on the 300 block of Cottage Street. Police said that a 35-year-old male resident had been robbed at gunpoint by two males.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Dewey Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on Dewey Avenue. According to police, officers were called to Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything there, but did eventually discover a scene between Birr Street and Bryan […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WBEN 930AM

19-year old Fatally Shot in Buffalo

Another fatal shooting in Buffalo. Officers responded to the call just after 3:40am this morning in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. A male was struck by gunfire while inside of a residence during some type of party or gathering.
BUFFALO, NY

