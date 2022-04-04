ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm with showers returning Monday

The sky will be mostly clear heading into the overnight hours with lows dropping into the mid and upper 60s Monday morning. A few showers will work their way from south to north tomorrow morning and early afternoon which will provide the best chance of rain to the Bay Area. Late afternoon showers and storms will move east of I-75 with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain will stay to our east Tuesday, but will return Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves close to our area. The cold front will move through late Thursday and into Friday so the best chance of rain comes throughout the day Thursday and exits the region Friday morning just in time for the Outdoor Expo.

Next weekend turns much cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

