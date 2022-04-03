TYLER ENNIS EXPECTED TO MISS REMAINDER OF THE SEASON

For the second time this season, Anaheim Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras has pulled 'The Michigan', this time against the Minnesota Wild. In his first full season in the National Hockey League, Zegras has been more bold than any rookie in recent memory. Trying and succeeding at some unbelievable plays. First he did the lacrosse pass to Sonny Milano in early December, and then at the end of January, he did 'The Michigan' and scored against the Montreal Canadiens.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO