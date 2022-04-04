ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin And Hailey Bieber Looked So In Love Kissing On The Grammys Red Carpet

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Grammys are in full swing, and the most adorable celeb...

www.elitedaily.com

shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
Vogue Magazine

Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent Oscar Look Was Head to Toe Fabulous

For Hailey Bieber, the Academy Awards are a time to reconnect with the people who matter most. Having grown up around the entertainment community, Bieber understands the importance of cinema’s biggest night and the special significance its post-show events can hold. An opportunity to spend time celebrating with colleagues and family members in a glamorous setting, the party circuit serves as a mini-reunion. “The highlight of my night was just being with friends,” shared Bieber, who it up Vanity Fair’s annual bash with pals like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajakowsi, and Kim Kardashian. “It was fun to catch up with people I haven’t seen in the last while.”
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
Page Six

Fans poke fun at Justin Bieber’s leather pants during Grammys 2022 performance

Fans of Justin Bieber were focused on his peach. The singer took the stage at the Grammys on Sunday, April 3 for a dramatic performance of his hit song “Peaches” — and got fans talking with his outfit. Bieber wore a baseball cap, hoodie sweatshirt, and bottom-clinging flared leather trousers that had social media abuzz. “What in the Ross Geller leather pants is Justin Bieber wearing?” one fan asked, while another tweeted “Justin Bieber or Ross Gellar performing? The world may never know.” Indeed, “Is it just me or did it look like Justin Bieber borrowed Ross’s leather pants from Friends?” seemed to be...
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Selena Skip The Grammys Because Of Justin And Hailey?

When Selena Gomez received her first-ever Grammy nomination for her album Revelación in November 2021, she was overjoyed. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I cried like a little baby. I was very excited.” But apparently that enthusiasm wasn’t enough to convince her to attend the award show IRL on April 3. Cue all the fan theories on her absence, including one that sounds a little too familiar for longtime fans: Did Gomez skip the 2022 Grammys because of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin? Probs not.
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Vintage in Daring Split-Front Architectural Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Emily Ratajkowski made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The model and best-selling “My Body” author opted for an orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown from the Giorgio Armani Privé archives. The shimmering strapless look featured an orange bodice with front and side cutout details while the long black skirt was covered with graphic sequins. The vintage, cropped top was selected from the house’s fall 2011 couture runway. For shoes, the 30-year-old Inamorata founder sported a pair of black sandals that her floor-length gown...
Glamour

Dua Lipa Just Arrived at the 2022 Grammys With Waist-Length Blonde Hair

We can always count on Dua Lipa for a head-turning red-carpet look—but usually we can recognize her instantly. However, when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards, we had to do a double take. The “Don't Start Now” singer traded in her usual rich espresso hair for pin-straight bleached-blonde hair with dark, grungy roots down to her waist.
