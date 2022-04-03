ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsround presenters celebrate show turning 50

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsround, the world's longest running children's news programme is celebrating its 50th birthday. The show, initially commissioned as a six-week experiment by the BBC's Children's Department, was first broadcast on 4th April 1972, and has been running ever since. "It is such an honour for me to have started...

BBC

Dan Walker: Presenter to leave BBC Breakfast for Channel 5

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has announced he will be leaving the BBC to host Channel 5 news. Walker said in a Twitter video that he would also present "a whole host of new programmes across the channel". The presenter will replace Sian Williams as the Channel 5 news anchor,...
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
The Guardian

Teaching pupils about the ‘benefits’ of the British empire will only promote ignorance of the past

If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge need some comfort reading after their awkward Caribbean tour, they could do worse than turn to Tony Blair’s autobiography. In 1997, Britain’s new prime minister travelled to Hong Kong to oversee its handover to China. Years later, Blair described how he had struggled through a conversation with the Chinese president, Jiang Zemin, on a subject of UK-China history, because, in his own words, Blair had “only a fairly dim and sketchy understanding of what that past was”. The history being discussed was the opium wars, the very reason why Hong Kong had become British in the first place. Yet here was a boarding school and Oxbridge-educated prime minister who had next to no knowledge of the history that produced the very event he had travelled to oversee.
BBC

Cost of living: Wales will stick together says Drakeford

People in Wales will stick together in the cost of living crisis as they did in the pandemic, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. Two years after the first lockdown, he said he admired the "solidarity" shown during the Covid crisis. The anniversary is being marked as Ukraine is under...
BBC

Falklands War: HMS Sheffield - a survivor's story

It was April 1982, and the crew of Royal Navy destroyer HMS Sheffield was heading home after a six-month overseas deployment. But the ship's company was suddenly told they were not going to see their families but sailing straight to a group of remote islands about 8,000 miles away. For some of the young sailors on board the trip would be their last. For the rest, the fateful diversion would mark the start of a life-changing series of events.
The Independent

Javid says people must learn to live with Covid as free testing ends

The Health Secretary has insisted people must “learn to live with Covid” as campaigners criticised the end of free testing for millions of people in England.Sajid Javid told reporters it was right to “focus resources” on those people who still most needed testing, including some hospital patients and those at a high risk of severe Covid.Free testing comes to an end of Friday for most people, who will need to shop on the high street for paid-for tests if they want them.Mr Javid told reporters: “We are one of the most open and free countries in the world now, and...
BBC

Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin: Photographs released in murder inquiry

Detectives have released photographs of a missing woman they believe has been murdered as they appeal for information about her disappearance. Alisha Apostoloff-Boyrin, 24, from Ashton-under-Lyne, was last seen in January when she travelled to Durham from Manchester, police said. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said she may have been wearing...
The Independent

House of Maxwell review: BBC true crime docuseries is shocking if only occasionally revelatory

There’s a scene in the first episode of House of Maxwell – the BBC’s three-parter on the life and crimes of businessman Robert Maxwell and, later, his daughter Ghislaine – where they interview the buyer of a bit of family memorabilia. A couple of years after Robert Maxwell’s death, his estate was apparently so skint that the entire contents of the family’s stately home in Oxfordshire were auctioned off by Sotheby’s – paintings, furniture, even family pictures. This punter explained that he’d bought a nice but fairly ordinary-looking table lamp, but that when he’d got it home and removed the...
BBC

Daniel Laskos: Four teenagers guilty of murdering boy, 16

Four teenagers have been found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed in the neck during a "terrifying" attack in east London. Rakeem Green-Matthews, Joshua Kerr and Callum Hands, all aged 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named due to his age, were convicted at the Old Bailey.
BBC

UK Hollywood film studio near Reading enters next construction phase

Work has begun on another five sound stages at a new state-of-the-art film and TV studio complex. Once completed Shinfield Studios will comprise 18 sound stages, creating an 85,000 sq m (914,932 sq ft) media hub. The film and TV studios at Thames Valley Science Park, near Reading, is expected...
