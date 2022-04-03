ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

State’s Hot Job Market Seeks College Grads

By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio
Urban Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin college students and recent graduates are in high demand as state and national unemployment rates continue to drop. On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced an increase of 431,000 non-farm jobs, which pushed the national unemployment rate down to 3.6 percent. On March 25, The Wisconsin...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of State Jobs No Longer Require A College Degree Under Maryland Initiative

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced a new workforce development initiative that eliminates the four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs. The governor said Maryland is the first state to formally eliminate the four-year college degree requirement to so many state jobs. “It is more important than ever that we work together to find new ways to build a steady pipeline of talented, well-trained skilled workers for the jobs of the future,” Hogan said. “That means pursuing bold, innovative ideas and being committed to leaving no skilled workers behind.” Maryland partnered with Opportunity@Work, a D.C.-based nonprofit, to develop...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox11online.com

Employers changing their tactics in a now-employee's job market

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- The pandemic has certainly changed the way both employers and job hunters search today. It’s now an employee’s market. We’ve all seen them, in fact, they’re getting kind of hard to miss these days – “Now Hiring” signs. The...
APPLETON, WI
Forbes

How To Attract FinTech Talent In A White Hot Job Market

Vivek Ravisankar is CEO and co-founder of HackerRank, the developer skills company. Fintech is on fire. While funding for emerging startups skyrockets, major banks like Goldman Sachs are investing in their consumer units, Walmart and Walgreens are developing fintech branches and NFTs even graced the cover of New York magazine last year.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
Outsider.com

Over 70% of Workers Regret Quitting Jobs During the ‘Great Resignation’

According to a new survey, more than half of all young U.S. workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” now admit they regret the change. About 72 percent of respondents said they regret quitting and feel a sense of buyer’s remorse; or that their new gig did not offer the working environment they had hoped during the interview process. All participants of the study — around 2,500 people, total — fall into either the millennial or Gen Z age range.
ECONOMY
Fortune

4 keys to getting workers to return to the office after COVID

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Three days a week. Four days a week. Don’t come in at all. Whatever. I just don’t know. That just about covers what business leaders are thinking about the return to work of their office-based employees. It’s a muddle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Job Opportunities#Job Market#Unemployment Rates#The Job Center#Uw Eau Claire#Uw Stout
Fortune

A college degree is no longer always the best pathway to the middle class. That might be a good thing

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For decades, higher education and a bachelor’s degree have been viewed as crucial, near essential stepping stones to the sorts of earnings that would grant someone access to the middle class and beyond. But more than half of Americans still have not, and likely will not, receive four-year degrees; in 2021, college enrollment actually declined.
COLLEGES
iheart.com

Florida's Job Market Continues To Improve

Florida's a great news story that keeps getting better. The jobs market has been incredible. The good news has been so good for so long in Florida, at times hearing more of it may feel like a broken record. Monday’s employment report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity showed...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Urban Milwaukee

UW System to launch student free speech survey this week

MADISON, Wis.—University of Wisconsin System Interim President Michael J. Falbo announced today the UW System will launch the Student Perceptions of Campus Free Speech Survey on Thursday, April 7. The survey of students at the UW System’s 13 public universities aims to measure and analyze undergraduate students’ perception of...
MADISON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

State Child Care Coalition Seeks Support

A new initiative from a coalition of child care providers, businesses and early learning experts is calling for the state to put more money and resources into child care and early education. The Wisconsin Early Childhood Association‘s “Raising Wisconsin” platform is advocating for increased state funding for families, providers and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

LGBT Chamber launches Entrepreneur Bootcamp

MILWAUKEE, WI – The award-winning Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce today announced the launch of its LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur Bootcamp, powered by Harley-Davidson. This new program is an eight-week training aimed to help LGBTQ+ and allied individuals launch and accelerate their own businesses. “Empowering Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs to launch their...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Marquette University names Dr. Christine Navia vice president for inclusive excellence

MILWAUKEE — Dr. Christine (Chris) Navia, currently the chief diversity officer at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, has been named Marquette University’s vice president for inclusive excellence, Provost Kimo Ah Yun announced today. Navia, who succeeds Dr. William Welburn following his retirement last August, will begin in the role on July 1, 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

WI School Board Races On National Radar

Wisconsin’s school board elections have attracted more attention in the past few years, and in some races that attention has come with an influx of money tied to political agendas and special interests. In smaller communities, like suburban or rural school districts, some board members said that before the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOP

Job seekers place higher priority on remote work, survey finds

As we return more and more to normalcy from the pandemic, not everything at work is going back to normal. The mindset of the majority of employees has changed. Many aren’t happy with the way things were at work before the pandemic. Since 2020, they’ve gotten used to a...
JOBS
Urban Milwaukee

Barnes Campaign Aims to Bring State Together

In the rolling farmland of Green County in south-central Wisconsin, about 40 minutes northwest of Beloit, a caravan of cars pulls into the muddy yard at the Riemer Family Farm. Cows watch from a nearby field as Jen and Bryce Riemer come out onto their front porch to welcome Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the leading candidate in a field of Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall. Barnes is flanked by a couple of campaign staffers and state Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), a friend from his days in the Assembly who represents this area. A group of organic farmers from five local farms, friends of the Riemers, troop across the porch and into the gracious old farmhouse to sit at a long dining room table. Barnes takes a seat in the middle on one side, under a heavy pendulum clock.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

DNR Awards $90,000 Urban Forestry Grants To Five Communities

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that it has recently awarded a total of $90,000 to five Wisconsin communities to support urban forestry projects. These funds were made available through a United States Forest Service grant. Like electricity and water, an urban tree...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy