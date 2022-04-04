ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee sweeps Vanderbilt for first time since 2009

By Jarvis Haren
wcyb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WCYB) — Behind Drew Beam's complete-game two-hit shutout, Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 5-0 on Sunday afternoon to...

wcyb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Tennessee Football Player Reportedly Dead At 57

A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

David Stazzone commits to Tennessee

David Stazzone has committed to the University of Tennessee. Tennessee rugby announced Stazzone’s commitment Monday. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound flanker is from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Stazzone has played fullback for Ravenwood’s football team. The Vols’ 15s 2022 fall schedule is slated to begin Aug. 27 with...
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
WATE

Beam named SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee freshman Drew Beam propelled the Vols to a sweep of Vandy by throwing a complete-game two-hit shutout in the series finale. The performance garnered him SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week. Beam threw the first complete-game shutout by a Vol since Garrett Stallings did it on May 16, 2019. Tennessee […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#College Baseball#Drew Beam#Commodores
FOX Sports

Vols' Kennedy Chandler declares for NBA draft, hires agent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler has declared for the NBA draft and is signing with an agent after his freshman season with the Volunteers. “I am humbled to be in a position where I am so close to a lifelong dream,” Chandler wrote. He...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WATE

Vols’ Tidwell dominant in first start since College World Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee (28-1, 9-0 SEC) ace Blade Tidwell passed another test on Tuesday night in a 5-1 victory over Lipscomb (15-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The sophomore right-hander got his first start since last year’s College World Series. In two innings of work the Loretto, Tennessee, native gave up no runs on […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy