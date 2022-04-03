Halsey Hits the Grammys Red Carpet Days After Surgery

Halsey looked gorgeous on the 2022 Grammys red carpet, just days after undergoing surgery.

The singer wore a floor-length, strapless black-and-burgundy velvet gown, reportedly by Pressiat.

They completed the look with a stylish black hat and dark red lipstick.

On Saturday, Halsey warned they would be attending the award show in a mindset that is “fragile but excited.”

The star took to Instagram with a photo in a hospital gown, mask, and hairnet with the caption, “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :).”

Halsey’s album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album. The 27-year-old, however, lost to St. Vincent, who won with “Daddy’s Home.”