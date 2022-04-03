ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Out of the (Carolina) blue, Tar Heels go for title vs Kansas

By EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer
 1 day ago
NEW ORLEANS — It should come as no shock that North Carolina and Kansas are playing for the national title. Their names, complete with their intertwined histories, are cemented on the short-short list of college basketball's greatest programs. There's a bit of a twist in 2022. While lots...

WRAL News

WRAL News

